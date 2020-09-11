'Crime Committed By Rhea Chakraborty Anti-national': Swamy Reacts To Bail Plea Rejection

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP and veteran leader Subramanian Swamy spoke to Republic Media Network on September 11 after Mumbai Sessions Court rejected the bail plea of Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty on Friday. The leader said that even if Rhea approaches the judges, High Court, constitutional bench, and the Supreme Court, her bail plea will be rejected.

Swamy on Rhea's plan to move Bombay HC

Swamy further said, "The court looked at the papers, telephone intercepts, reliable witnesses and then they came to the conclusion that NCB should be given more time. Therefore, I don't think that the Bombay HC or the Supreme Court will ever change that." When he was asked that how hard will it be for all the six accused to get bail from the Bombay High Court, the veteran leader stated that the Bombay HC will reject the bail application as the crime committed is 'Anti-National'.

'"Crime committed by Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty along with four others is a crime against the nation where you undermine a person's mental makeup by making him addicted to drugs and it is NCB's job to look into the case," said Subramanian Swamy.

Swamy with regards to Rhea Chakraborty's planning to move Bombay HC said that when it comes to drug dealings, countries across the globe have death penalties and he believes that in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the High Court will be more stringent towards Rhea Chakraborty.

Mumbai Special Court rejects Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea

The Mumbai sessions court on Friday has rejected the bail applications of Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Show Chakraborty, and others who were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drug probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Apart from Rhea, those whose bail plea has been rejected by the special court are Sushant's former house manager Samuel Miranda, his staff Dipesh Sawant, alleged drug peddlers Zaid and Basit. Rhea, Showik, and others are currently lodged in the Byculla jail.

As the verdict was pronounced, Dipesh Sawant's lawyer told media that they will move Bombay High Court to challenge the bail rejection order by the sessions court. He said that the sessions court has not provided any reason to reject the bail plea, however, the full order is awaited. Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that he will decide on the course of action on approaching the High Court after he gets the order copy.

Rhea was sent to judicial custody for 14 days after her arrest on Tuesday, her brother Showik was in Narcotics Control Bureau remand since September 4. They are also being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

