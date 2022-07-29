Subramanian Swamy Threatens To Sue Akshay Kumar For 'false Portrayal' Of 'Ram Setu' Issue

Actor Akshay Kumar's next release Ram Setu has been mired in controversies even before it is set to run theatrically. The film directed by Abhishek Sharma will now face legal trouble after BJP leader and MP Subramanian Swamy stated he would file a case demanding compensation against the makers.

The BJP leader informed about suing the star cast of the film on Twitter and claimed that the issue of Ram Setu has been misrepresented in the film. Swamy also stated that the facts have been tampered with and hence he demanded compensation from the makers.

For those unaware, the issue of Ram Setu has triggered a political slugfest recently after a petition from Swamy seeking to have ‘Ram Setu’ declared a national heritage monument by the Centre was reported in the media. The case will be heard by the Supreme Court next week. Ram Setu, also known as Adam's bridge, is a chain of limestone shoals between Pamban Island, also known as Rameswaram Island, off the south-eastern coast of Tamil Nadu, and Mannar Island, off the north-western coast of Sri Lanka.

Now, Dr Subramanian Swamy in his tweet highlighted that the suit for compensation has been finalised by his associate. 'The compensation case has been finalised by my colleague Advocate Satya Sabharwal. I am suing actor Akshay Kumar and Karma Media for damages caused due to the wrong portrayal of Ram Setu issue in their film,' his tweet read.

In another follow-up tweet, the politician and economist hit out at the star and said, "If actor Akshay Kumar is a foreign citizen then we can ask he be arrested and evicted from his adopted country."

Apart from Swamy's claims against the makers, the political leader's advocate also shared a copy of the SC Order that has been used as a poster by the production company Karma Media which is bankrolling the forthcoming project. Hence, the advocate stated that they shall be filling the suit.

The Abhishek Sharma directorial also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrat Bharucha along with the actor.

The film is also backed by Akshay's mother, Aruna Bhatia, alongside Vikram Malhotra. It is slated for a Diwali 2023 release.

The matter reached the apex court, which in 2007 stayed work for the project on the Ram Setu. The Centre later said it had considered the "socio-economic disadvantages" of the project and was willing to explore another route for the shipping channel project without damaging the Ram Setu.

"That the Government of India intends to explore an alternative to the earlier alignment of Skeletomuscular Ship Channel project without affecting/damaging the Adam's Bridge/Ram Setu in the interest of the nation," the affidavit filed by the ministry had said.

The Sethusamudram shipping channel project has been facing protests from some political parties, environmentalists, and certain Hindu religious groups. Under the project, an 83 km-long deep water channel was to be created, linking Mannar with Palk Strait, by extensive dredging and removal of limestone shoals.

