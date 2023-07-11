Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Hasn't Forgiven Preity Zinta Yet; Know About Their Fallout

In the early 2000s, a war of words erupted between actors Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Preity Zinta. During their verbal spat, the former blamed Preity for the failure of her marriage to filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. In a recent interview, she has now said that she has not forgiven the Kal Ho Na Ho actress.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi considers Preity Zinta 'non-existent' in her life

During an interview with Bollywood Thikana, the interviewer quoted Preity Zinta's remarks in front of Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, where she allegedly said, "I am the number one actress and you don't even work, you are a homemaker. Suchitra, don't talk to me like that. You need to see a psychiatrist, your mind is not in the right place."

When asked about her reaction to the actress' words, Suchitra stated that she didn't need to react. She expressed pride in being a homemaker and a full-time mother. She further added that she was content with her choices. Meanwhile, she also acknowledged that people are entitled to their opinions and that falsehoods may spread quickly while the truth endures. Even after more than 15 years since her divorce, Suchitra revealed that she has not forgiven Preity and considers her 'non-existent' in her life.

What went wrong between Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Preity Zinta?

The strained relationship between the two actresses dates back to the time when Suchitra Krishnamoorthi hinted that Preity Zinta was the "maneater" responsible for the breakdown of her marriage. For the unversed, the former tied the knot with filmmaker Shekhar Kapur in 1999 but parted ways in 2007. Reportedly, Shekhar was dating Preity during that time.

In a recent interview, she admitted that her ex-husband was unfaithful. After their divorce, she wrote a poem on her blog that alluded to a "maneater" causing trouble between her and Shekhar. While she did not explicitly name Preity in the blog, she later confirmed in various interviews that it was indeed the Veer Zaara actress who was the subject of her accusations.

In 2007, Suchitra challenged Preity to sue her if she believed she was wrong in her accusations. Despite rumours of an apology and an invitation to the premiere of the latter's film Jaan-E-Mann, Suchitra reportedly refused to accept and move past the incident.