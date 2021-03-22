Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Is 'scared' To Watch A Film In Theater Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi took to her Twitter handle to share how 'scared' she is to watch a film in a movie theatre amid the ongoing rising COVID-19 cases. She further wrote that she is waiting for the entire country to get vaccinated.

A user dropped a comment on Suchitra's tweet and accused her of spreading 'hate'. He wrote, "Is ur daughter back in Boston? If yes, ask her when can she get the vaccine and you'll know why comparing is necessary. It is the same story in most countries maam. Dnt find new ways to spill hate for ur government" [sic]. To this, Suchitra clarified that her friends in other countries have already received the vaccinations which was donated by India and is only 'pointing out facts' and there is 'no question of hate'. READ | COVID-19: AstraZeneca vaccine 79% effective in US trial amid blood clot fears

Suchitra's ex-husband and director also spoke about how the deadly disease has exposed several flaws in the systems around the world. While praising the government for rolling out the fastest vaccines ever, the filmmaker urged the people to not fall prey to "vaccine wars" as there is an urgent need to fight together as humanity against the essentially civilisational challenge of the pandemic.

Im sick of hearing how many units of #COVID19Vaccine which foreign country got. All i want to know is when every #Indian living in #India can get one — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) March 21, 2021

All faculty (and students r getting vaccinated) so student life can return to normal. Most 1st doses r already done. ALL my frnds in UK US & Europe have rcvd their vaccinations - probably donated kindly by India while we still wait. Im pointing out facts - no question of hate https://t.co/vJ5kktFABL — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) March 22, 2021

#coronavirus has opened up so many fault in systems in our world. Yet the world has collectively responded with the fasted development of a vaccine ever. We cannot all ourselves now to fall back into ‘vaccine wars’. For in this global world no one is safe until everyone is safe https://t.co/Q8XLFuUHiv — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) March 22, 2021

Meanwhile, more than 6 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been sent to 76 nations, while 4.5 crore doses have been administered to beneficiaries in the country till now, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday.