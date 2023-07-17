Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Opens Up On Her Decision To Quit Acting On Ex-husband's Insistence

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi recently spoke about how filmmaker and her ex-husband Shekhar Kapur did not want her to pursue acting. Now, the Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa actress shared why she didn't protest when Shekhar stopped her from acting.

3 things you need to know

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Shekhar Kapur got married in 1999. They later got divorced in 2007.

Suchitra revealed that Shekhar was unfaithful to her during their marriage.

The actress had a passion for acting and had run away from her home to pursue it.

The idea of love...: Suchitra Krishnamoorthy opens up on quitting acting

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi was asked about her decision to step away from acting despite her die-hard passion for it. She revealed that her ex-husband Shekhar Kapur played a significant role in her decision to quit films. She shared that his disapproval of her acting career led her to prioritise their marriage over her career.

Suchitra further explained that her desire for love and family life contributed to her decision to acquiesce to her ex-husband's request. Regardless of being a rebel at heart, she mentioned that she was willing to set aside her acting career because of her "mad, passionate, crazy idea of love".

(Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Shekhar Kapur got separated after 8 years of marriage | Image: Twitter)

She also said that she deeply wanted marriage, children and a happy family, which took precedence over her passion for acting. "I think I just had this mad, passionate, crazy idea of love. So, when my husband said don’t act, I said ok. So, it wasn’t so important. It’s not like somebody held a gun at my head and said ‘you can’t do'," she said.

Suchitra on life after divorce

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi shared her thoughts on not starring in Shekhar Kapur's films. She said that some directors in the industry are cunning and do not want their wives to act. While Shekhar did not explicitly stop her from acting, she said that she felt the implicit pressure and chose not to pursue opportunities in his films.

(Suchitra started her career with Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa in 1994 | Image: Twitter)

After her separation from the filmmaker, Suchitra decided to re-enter the film industry. However, she stated that she faced the "disgustingly patriarchal attitudes" prevalent in the industry.

She revealed that several people questioned whether Shekhar would allow her to act and expressed concerns about his reaction. Adding further, the actress said that this archaic and misogynistic mindset deeply disappointed and frustrated her.