Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Reacts To New Norms On Vaccination After 'receiving Flak' For Post

Suchitra Krishnamoothi felt vindicated after the government extended the age group eligibility for COVID-19 vaccination. As all citizens from age 45-60 have also been allowed to get the vaccine dose, the actor shared that she had got flak for making the suggestion. She shared that the news was being cheered by everyone.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi on COVID-19 vaccine age groups

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi wrote that she was accused of ‘spreading hate’ against the government for sharing her displeasure on the COVID-19 vaccination restrictions. The Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa star expressed her delight that the suggestion was coming out to be true.

The actor had previously tweeted that it was ‘silly’ to not allow everyone to be vaccinated, and have age or comorbidity restrictions. She stated that the only way to prevent COVID-19 spreading further and creating herd immunity was vaccination.

Its silly to not allow everybody to be vaccinated & have age & comorbidity restrictions. Everybody willing to be vaccinated & follow procedure shld be allotted a slot. Only way to prevent #Covid_19 from spreading further & creating a herd immunity — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) March 16, 2021

Govt widens age bracket for COVID-19 vaccination

In a massive development on Tuesday, the Centre announced that the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination will start from April 1 wherein all persons above the age of 45 can get inoculated. This assumes significance amid the rise in the number of novel coronavirus cases across the country. While only healthcare and frontline workers were vaccinated at government facilities in the initial phase, the inoculation drive was expanded to include people above 60 years of age and those aged above 45 years having comorbidities in the second phase. At present, there are 1,16,86,796 novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 1,11,81,253 patients have recovered while 1,60,166 deaths have been reported.

