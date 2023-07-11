Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Reveals Shekhar Kapur Cheated On Her: Marriages Break...

Actor-singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and filmmaker Shekhar Kapur tied the knot in 1999. The marriage, however, did not last too long as they parted ways nearly eight years later. The two were in the news in 2020 due to a property dispute. Now, their personal life is the limelight once again. In a recent interview, Suchitra opened up about their tumultuous relationship.

3 things you need to know

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Shekhar Kapur got married in 1999.

They got divorced in 2007.

They have a daughter named Kaveri Kapur.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi reveals Shekhar Kapur was unfaithful

Looking back on their relationship, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi revealed her teenage obsession with Shekhar Kapur. However, she also highlighted the difficulties they encountered during their marriage. The actress admitted that Shekhar was unfaithful during their marriage. Adding further, she said that infidelity alone does not cause marriages to break apart. "I don’t think marriages break because of infidelity, they break up because of disrespect," she said.

(Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Shekhar Kapur got separated after 12 years of marriage | Image: Twitter)

Shekhar Kapur didn't want Suchitra Krishnamoorthi to act in films

During an interview with YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi shared her struggles concerning her acting career. She revealed that Shekhar Kapur did not want her to pursue acting. Coming from a non-filmy background, the actress said that she began receiving film offers while still in school and college. Despite her parents' objections, she went ahead and acted in films, including a Malayalam film shot in Kochi during her college years.

(Suchitra Krishnamoorthi said that she was too naive to understand the thinking of Shekhar Kapur | Image: Twitter)

She further stated that she was devastated when her ex-husband made it clear that he did not want her to continue acting. She said that she was too young and naive to fully understand his perspective during that time. "But then my husband was very clear that he doesn’t want his wife to act. I was too naïve to understand the thinking of a person who asks you not to work," she added.