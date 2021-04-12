Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Says, 'Let's Exercise Caution & Be Careful' Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi took to her Twitter handle to urge everyone to wear masks, maintain social distancing amid the rising cases in Maharashtra. "Lockdown is not the solution, Caution and Vaccination is," Suchitra highlighted as she shared a one-minute video on Twitter.

"Mumbai has practically gone under lockdown again. My society isn't allowing maids and daily workers. My heart really goes out to them. While we can sit in our plush homes and watch TV, how do the people who have to earn every day survive? How can IPL matches, political rallies, and Kumbh Melas be allowed while people are not being allowed to carry on their daily work?" Suchitra said.

The actor further added, "Are we headed to another migrant labour crisis? I hope this does not happen. We all have to exercise caution and be careful. We have to look after the weaker sections of society. We need to impose stricter fines. Stopping people from working is wrong. We can't afford to go into another crisis. Let's look after our poor and not let them suffer anymore." [sic]

My heart goes out to the daily wage earners. Y shld shops be shut? I can understand theatres/ malls bng shut but y shops & labour? Wasnt one migrant worker crisis enough? Y allow #politicalrallies & #ipl but not the poor to earn their living. Dark days ahead — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) April 12, 2021

Yes my heart goes out to the workers in the theatres too. Its the poor who are suffering badly - daily wage earners must not be stopped from earning a living. Wish there was an easier solution. ðŸ™ https://t.co/DTky68yt83 — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) April 12, 2021

COVID cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra on Sunday, reported 63,294 new COVID cases and 349 new deaths, clocking a fatality rate of 1.7 per cent. With 34,008 new recoveries, the state's cured tally rose to 27,82,161 - taking the recovery rate to 81.65 per cent. Out of 2,21,14,372 laboratory samples 34,07,245 have been tested positive (15.41 per cent) for COVID-19 till date. Currently, 31,75,585 people are in-home quarantine and 25,694 people are in institutional quarantine. Maharashtra also administered 1,01,91,078 vaccine doses to date, with 2,22,507 doses administered in 24 hours. Out of the 349 deaths reported today, 210 occurred in the 48 hours and 78 in the last week. Rest 61 deaths are from the period before last week.