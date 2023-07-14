Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Shares Her Casting Couch Experience: This Used To Happen A Lot

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has recently made headlines owing to some explosive revelations she made in some of her interviews. The most eyeball-grabbing of these has been that her ex-husband and filmmaker Shekhar Kapur cheated on her during the course of their marriage. The interactions also shed light on the actress' experiences in the industry during her early years, particularly facing casting couch.

3 things you need to know

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi started her acting career with the television serial Chunauti, which aired in the early 80s.

She soon segwayed into films, with her most notable role being in the 1994 film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa.

Krishnamoorthi was previously married to filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. The now-divorced pair share a daughter named Kaveri Kapur.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi on facing casting couch

During an interview with Siddharth Kanan, Krishnamoorthi opened up about her casting couch experience. She shared how back in the day, it was very common for meetings to be held in hotel rooms. One such meeting turned awry for her when a famous producer-director at the time asked her questions regarding who amongst her parents she was closer to. When she naively responded that it was her father she was closer to, the producer nonchalantly told her to go inform him that he would drop her in the morning.

(The actress started off her career in TV with the 80s show Chunauti | Image: Suchitra Krishnamoorthi/Instagram)

Suchitra recalled being on the verge of tears before she gathered her stuff and just left. She also shared how it took her a while to process what the man's intentions actually were. She added that "this used to happen a lot" back then.

Comparing the then to now, Suchitra added that the industry has become much more "organised and disciplined" especially due to social media. Being a victim of the casting couch culture herself, she shared how the fear of being exposed is a "good fear" to have.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi makes revelations about her marriage

The same interview also saw the actress get candid about her time being married to Masoom director Shekhar Kapur. She admitted that Kapur, who is 28 years elder than her, had been unfaithful during the course of their marriage.

(Shekhar Kapur and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi have an age gap of 28 years | Image: Twitter)

However, that was not the reason behind the former couple heading for a divorce in 2007. She said, "I don't think marriages break because of infidelity, they break up because of disrespect." Krishnamoorthi was last seen in 2019 film Odd Couple, also starring Vijay Raaz, Divyendu and Pranati Rai Prakash.