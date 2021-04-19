Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Talks About COVID-19 Vaccine Shortage, Says 'it Is Not A Rumour'

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has been using her social media to spread awareness about the ongoing pandemic and also talk about how to fight it. She recently took to her Twitter account to talk about the COVID-19 vaccine shortage. While stating that it is not a rumour, the actor said in a tweet on Monday that she has experienced the shortage. She also asked her fans to help her with alternatives. Check it out.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi talks about the COVID-19 vaccine shortage

In the tweet, she talked about a hospital and how she is being turned down for the vaccine. She also wrote that she registered for a vaccine on COWIN website and the hospital has run out of it. In another tweet, she said that vaccine shortage isn't a rumour and that she has experienced it herself. Check out Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's latest tweet.

So I am bng turned back from #Lifeline hospital where i had a scheduled appointment for #COVID19Vaccine made in #cowin website0 . They have RUN OUT of vaccine - vaccine aa hi nahi raha hai. Ek week mein enquiry karo. — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) April 19, 2021

To those that say #vaccine shortage is a rumour it is not. I have experienced it myself today — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) April 19, 2021

Earlier, Suchitra shared a video on Twitter, where she urged everyone to wear masks, maintain social distancing amid the rising cases in Maharashtra. She talked about how the situation is getting worse day by day. She added that in her society maids and daily workers are not allowed. She continued that she is thinking about their condition and how people who have the facilities are living their lives normally while the daily workers are struggling. She added that it is time that everybody looks after the weaker section of the society and help them. She further added that stopping the daily workers to work is wrong and that we should not enter another crisis by not following the rules. Watch the video.

About COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

While the actor is struggling to get the vaccine, various celebrities have already got the shot. Celebrities like Rakesh Roshan, Kamal Haasan, Satish Shah, Shilpa Shirodkar, and many others have got the vaccine shot.

Mumbai is currently facing a shortage of the vaccine, which is making it difficult for the citizens to get their dose. Earlier, the city on Saturday reported 8834 new cases and 52 new deaths. With 6617 new recoveries, the cured tally rose to 4,69,961. Mumbai has 5,70,832 cases of which 87,369 are active and 12,294 fatalities.

