Suchitra Krishnamoorthy Shares 'then And Now' Picture, Says 'life Gets Better With Time'

Actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthy took to her Instagram to share a then-and-now picture of herself. She made a collage of a picture of herself from the year 1994 and one from 2021. In the caption, she wrote, "Life gets better with time...." The comment section is filled with her fans appreciating her look. Check out the post.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthy's then and now photo

(Image credit: Suchitra Krishnamoorthy's Instagram)

The actor usually shares selfies and adds her thought in the caption. Earlier, she shared a picture where she was seen wearing a pink saree with minimal makeup and matching jewelry. In the caption, she talked about how while she was on a shoot, a young actor asked her about her beauty. It reads, "Yesterday on a movie set (a project Im working on) a young new actor in his early twenties asked me very earnestly "Mam how are you soooooo beautiful? Do you do something special to stay so beautiful? Not only flattered but also moved by the sincerity is his voice, I thought about it for a beat. Yes, I do the diets, the exercise, the cosmetic and beauty treatments, the vitamins, the meditation I do it all. Also the red wine in copious quantities. But more than any of that , I live everyday in creativity & gratitude. For everything God has given me and I can give to others.I wear my scars like my badges of honour I own that shit And most of all I live as if the miracles are right round the corner I truly believe they are". Check out the post.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthy's movies

The actor started her career with the television series, Chunautii. She made her entry into the industry with Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na in the year 1994. She also worked in the Malayalam movie Kilukkampetti where she starred opposite Jayaram. She also ventured into the music industry where she released pop albums like Dole Dole, Dum Tara, Aha and Zindagi. She took a break from movies and returned to work with Anil Kapoor in the 2005 film My Wife's Murder. She was last seen in John Abraham starrer Romeo Akbar Walter where she played the role of Rehana Kazmi.

