Sudhir Mishra's Father Dr DevendraNath Misra Passes Away; Filmmaker Expresses Grief

Dr DevendraNath Misra, the founding member of Lucknow Film city passed away on March 2, 2020. His son and filmmaker Sudhir Mishra confirmed the news on Twitter.

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra’s father Dr. Devendra Nath Misra passed away this morning, that is April 2, 2020. Sudhir Mishra took to his Twitter handle and shared the news of his father’s demise. While expressing his grief for his father's death, he wrote a few words in memory of his father. 

The news of Sudhir Mishra's father Dr. DevendraNath Misra started floating in the air after the film producer Nikhil Advani broke it on the internet on March 2, 2020. But it was considered as speculation as no official statement was given by Sudhir on the same. But after almost an hour he confirmed the news and paid a tribute to his late father while talking about his achievement. Apart from Nikhil Advani, filmmakers Hansal Mehta and Anubhav Sinha also offered condolence. 

Sudhir Mishra confirms the demise of his father

Sudhir Mishra's tweet reads, 'My Dad Dr DevendraNath Misra passed away this morning ,A Lucknow boy ,wasmany things . A Mathematician nwent 2become a Professor of Mathematics ,Sagar University, Jt. Education Advisor, Mini of Education,Dep. Director CSIR, Head of MP Science n Technology n Vice. Chancellor BHU.' [sic] Meanwhile, no other details of his death have been shared yet. Check out his tweet below:

