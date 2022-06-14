Sudhir Mishra's Mother Passes Away; Director Says 'officially An Orphan' In Emotional Note

Famed director Sudhir Mishra’s mother Shrimati Durga Devendernath Misra passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, June 14, with the filmmaker mourning her demise with an emotional note. Announcing the tragic news, Mishra said that he and his sister were present with their mother in her last moments, while further declaring himself an 'orphan' in a post.

The Serious Men director had opened up about her mother's deteriorating health a few days back, mentioning that the doctors informed him that she had 'very little time' at hand. Sudhir Mishra received condolence messages from his film industry colleagues, including Anil Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and Amrita Rao among others.

Sudhir Mishra mourns his mother's demise with an emotional note

Taking to his Twitter handle on Tuesday, Mishra wrote, "My Mother passed away into the great beyond an hour ago. My Sister and I both held her hand as she went . I am now officially an orphan." In a follow up Tweet, he added, "Meanwhile I was upset about something and my Mother did co@e to me ..spoke some words of wisdom .. basically said …. LET IT BE."

My Mother passed away into the great beyond an hour ago . My Sister and I both held her hand as she went . I am now officially an orphan . — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) June 13, 2022

Meanwhile I was upset about something and my Mother did co@e to me ..spoke some words of wisdom .. basically said …. LET IT BE . — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) June 14, 2022

Sending a condolence message to the filmmaker, Ayushmann Khurrana mentioned in the comments section, "Pls take care dear sir. Deepest condolences." Actor Amrita Rao wrote, "We are All children of God who will eventually return to where we belong ..May Your Mother find Happiness in the Higher World," while Anil Kapoor mentioned, "condolences sudhir."

Mishra's mother had been admitted to the hospital, while he was updating fans about her health on social media. On June 10, he had stated, "Left the Hospital to have a bath. Have just been summoned back. They say my Mother has very little time.” He had also prayed for his mother's recovery in another post.

On the work front, Mishra last helmed Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Serious Men, which went on to bag an International Emmy Award nomination. He will now be directing Nawazuddin and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Afwaah.

(IMAGE: ANI)