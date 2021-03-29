Suez Canal Finally 'free': Shekhar Kapur Says 'We Need 4G Printing'; Here's Why

The mammoth Ever Given vessel was fully freed on Monday by the Salvage rescue teams and the traffic in the Suez Canal in Egypt had resumed to normal, Egyptian TV reported. Director Shekhar Kapur took to his Twitter handle to opine on the same and wrote that the next technology the World needs is 4G printing so that the goods can be printed.

Kapur also stated some facts about the Suez Canal and wrote that the canal that was built in 1869 controls 12% of all the global trade. When first opened, the canal consisted of a channel barely 8 metres (26 feet) deep, 22 metres (72 feet) wide at the bottom, and 61 to 91 metres (200 to 300 feet) wide at the surface.

Kapur's tweet while resonated with a few, didn't go down well with some Netizens. Read some of the reasoning shared by the users on Twitter —

Nature and population are not fairly distributed. Also, the technology and developments of all kinds are also not fairly timed and allocated as per the need and geography ! Movement of goods is inevitable. — Kmrustagi (@Kmrustagi1) March 29, 2021

4g printed apples will not taste good sir. — Ishan Paul (@25ishanpaul) March 29, 2021

Most of the trade is also oil, which cannot be printed — Aravinda (@A_NoNonsense) March 29, 2021

Even those printers need to be shipped ðŸ˜€ — NIRAV (@nirav_josh) March 29, 2021

Totally! ðŸ˜€ — Samie Katch (@SamieKatch) March 29, 2021

Meanwhile, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi took to his official Twitter handle as he announced, “Egyptians have succeeded in ending the crisis of the delinquent ship in the Suez Canal despite the tremendous technical complexity that surrounded this process from every side.” He added, “And by restoring matters to their normal course, with Egyptian hands, the whole world can be assured of the path of its goods and needs that are passed by this axial navigational artery.”

In a statement, the canal service provider said that the ship was “fully” freed from the key global chokehold and the vessels will transit via canal after the tugboats successfully pull the vessel toward the Great Bitter Lake. The vessel will undergo inspection for the damages there, it added. Salvage rescuers were able to wrench the bow of the ship after they had earlier freed the rudder and the stern due to the favourable high tides.