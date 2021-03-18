'Suicide Or Murder's Shwetta Parashar To Play A 40-year-old Prostitute In 'Alanti Sitralu'

Actor Shwetta Parashar, who gained a lot of popularity after introducing her character of 'The Troublemaker' in director Shamik Maulik's Suicide or Murder film, will soon be seen essaying the role of a prostitute in the upcoming Telugu film, Alanti Sitralu. The film became one of the trending topics of discussion among netizens after its official teaser released on March 9, 2021. Now, almost a week after Alani Sitralu's teaser released, Shwetta shed some light on her character in this Supreeth C Krishna directorial and spilt the beans on her struggles with prepping for the film.

Shwetta Parashar says it was "very difficult" for her to remember the Telugu lines

Actor Shwetta Parashar garnered a lot of fame after the makers of her upcoming film Suicide or Murder introduced her as the lead actor in the much-talked-about film. Ahead of Suicide or Murder's release, Shwetta is all set for the release of her Telugu film, Alanti Sitralu, which is slated to release in the second week of April. Alongside her, the Alanti Sitralu cast stars Prawin Yendamuri, Yash Puri, Tanvi Akaanksha, Ajay Kathurvar, Ravi Varma and Dayanand Reddy in pivotal roles.

In this Supreeth C Krishna directorial, Shwetta plays the lead role of a sex worker 'Pallavi' who falls in love with a man. The story of the film will revolve around their love story and will showcase how their relationship goes through ups and downs because of society. Speaking about her character in the film, a spokesperson of Shweta quoted her saying, "My character Pallavi is a 40-year-old prostitute. She has simple desires. Will society allow a prostitute to fall in love? Will she be able to live her dreams?"

Furthermore, she also spoke about her struggle with the Telugu language as she hails from North India. Shwetta said, "Being from North India (New Delhi) I didn’t know the Telugu language at all nor I knew how different the cultures were until I started prepping for the film. Being from theatre, I always prefer the more organic way of expressing and that’s what my director wanted." The actor continued, "The moment I started learning lines, I was heartbroken because I knew I couldn’t pronounce it the way it was supposed to be. It was very difficult for me to remember the lines since I didn’t understand the language back then when I started shooting for this film." She concluded her statement by expressing, "But the team was so supportive and encouraging that now I can understand the language way better than before."

Watch the teaser of 'Alanti Sitralu' below:

