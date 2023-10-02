Sujoy Ghosh Says People Ask Him ‘Body Kahan Hai’ After Jaane Jaan Release: It's Good Fun

Sujoy Ghosh directed Jaane Jaan premiered on OTT on September 21. The mystery thriller film was adopted from a novel titled Devotion of Suspect X. The movie received a positive response from audiences.

Sujoy Ghosh talks about the climax of Jaane Jaan

The movie Jaane Jaan ends on a cliffhanger where the entire murder mystery is not solved. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh mentioned that people ask him about the film’s climax and ask him ‘Body Kahan hai?’. The director said, 'Everywhere I go, people stop and ask me, ‘Body kahaan hai?’ It’s good fun. And that’s what art is all about, whether you make it a painting or book or sculpture, unless people talk, kya faayda?”

For the unversed, the question arises because the film does not clarify where Ajit’s (Saurabh Sachdev’s) body is. The director mentioned that the same questions came in his mind when he read the novel, and he wanted to pass on the same feeling to the viewers of the film. He added, “The word has spread out and I have been getting calls from all over the place. This has happened with all my films. It is the audience that has carried the film (and made it a success).”

Director Sujoy Ghosh Opens Up About Jaane Jaan Casting Process

Sujoy, who has given thrillers like Kahaani, Badla in the past, shared about the cast of the film. Talking about the casting process of the film, the director said: "Lot of help for the casting came from the book itself. Naren is a character who is heavily built, who knows martial arts and is interested in Maths. He has not taken care of himself in his life. Jaideep fitted the bill."

Sujoy said: "For Inspector Karan's character I wanted someone who can be super cool and charming. That's where Vijay came in. For Maya's role, I really wanted somebody who is genuinely a great actress/star, who takes Maya to another level. Kareena was it. I feel she saw much more in the script than I did." "But when you get a cast like this, as a director your responsibility increases,” he concluded.