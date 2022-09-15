Sukesh Chandrashekhar Met 4 Actors Besides Jacqueline & Nora; Aide Pinki Matchmaker?

As the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) probes the multi-crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Republic has learned that role of his associate, Pinki Irani has also come under the scanner. Sources told the channel that besides Jacqueline Fernandes and Nora Fatehi, Irani facilitated meetings of Chandrashekhar with several other actors in jail. These actors were allegedly given money and expensive gifts for meeting Chandrashekhar, handled by Irani herself, sources added.

Pertinently, when Fernandes, appeared before the EOW, she as per sources, levelled similar allegations against Irani. During the questioning, Jacqueline claimed that Irani was the one who introduced her to Sukesh. Jacqueline said that Irani told her about Chandrashekhar being framed by the media.

However, Irani, who was also called for questioning on the same day, blamed Chandrashekhar for entrapping her in the extortion racket, as per sources.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar case & Bollywood actors

Chandrashekhar was arrested by Enforcement Directorate in August for carrying out a Rs 200 crore con. In the chargesheet filed thereafter, he along with his wife Leena Maria Paul and 12 others were named for duping one Aditi Singh, wife of the former promoter of Ranbaxy, Malvinder Mohan Singh. He and his associates swindled money from Aditi Singh by posing as officials from the Union Law Ministry and the Prime Minister's Office and on the pretext of bail for her husband.

Now, the investigators suspect Chandrashekhar was running the extortion racket to splurge the ill-gotten money on gifts and give money to individuals who have been identified during probes. Chandrashekhar has admitted that he had given expensive gifts to several actors including Jacqueline, Nora, and others.