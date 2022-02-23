Last Updated:

EXCLUSIVE | Sukesh Chandrashekhar Targetted Bhumi Pednekar, Sara Ali Khan With Gifts, According To ED

Sukesh Chandrashekhar targetted Bhumi Pednekar, Sara Ali Khan with gifts offers, as per the supplementary chargesheet filed by ED.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Sukesh Chandrashekhar, sara ali khan, bhumi pednekar

Image: Instagram/@bhumipednekar, @saralikhan95, PTI


The names of actresses like Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi had emerged in the investigation of the Enforecemnet Directorate against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The two actresses have been questioned multiple times in connection with the probe of an alleged Rs 200 crore extortion racket run by Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

The former landed in a controversy because of her pictures with Sukesh Chandrashekhar as well as details of the alleged gifts worth crores he showered upon her.

Now, it has emerged that Sukesh Chandrashekhar also targetted other Bollywood actresses like Bhumi Pednekar and Sara Ali Khan. 

Not just Jacqueline Fernandez & Nora Fatehi, Sukesh Chandrashekhar targetted Bhumi Pednekar & Sara Ali Khan   

As per sources, details of the supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate against Sukesh Chandrashekhar have emerged. The investigating agency has shared that Sara Ali Khan and Bhumi Pednekar were questioned over their names emerging in the questioning and investigation of the case against the conman.

READ | Jacqueline Fernandez decries viral pictures with Sukesh Chandrashekhar; 'hoping that...'

The name of Pinky Irani, who allegedly introduced Sukesh Chandrashekhar to Jacqueline Fernandez, has surfaced in this case too. Irani too has been arrested and had been brought face-to-face with Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who has been lodged in the Tihar jail. The Delhi High Court has also issued a notice against Irani last month.

READ | Delhi HC issues notice to Pinky Irani for allegedly aiding conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Bhumi Pednekar's statement on alleged Sukesh Chandrashekhar links

Bhumi Pednekar, as per sources, told officials that she was contacted by Pinky Irani. She shared that Irani told her the 'chaiman of the company' was a 'big fan' of Bhumi and wanted to discuss a project and gift her a car.

READ | Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar slams circulation of pics with Jacqueline; 'privacy breached'

The Dum Laga Ke Haisha star shared that he first introduced himself as 'Shekhaar' on May 21, 2021 and then called himself 'Suraj'. She clarified through a letter dated January 14, that she had neither received any gifts from Sukesh, nor had met them in person.

READ | ED to file chargesheet against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's aide Pinky Irani

Sara Ali Khan's statement on alleged Sukesh Chandrashekhar links

Sara told the officials that someone by the name 'Suraj Reddy' had contacted her through WhatsApp on May 21, 2021. She shared that the man wanted to gift her a car as a 'family gesture' and that 'CEO Irani' too tried to contact her.

READ | Sukesh Chandrashekhar's aide and co-accused Pinky Irani gets bail in extortion case

The Atrangi Re star shared that she refused the offer of gifts, and finally agreed to accept a box of chocolates. She said that he sent a 'Frank Muller watch' along with the chocolates. 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Sukesh Chandrashekhar, ED, Bhumi Pednekar
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND