The names of actresses like Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi had emerged in the investigation of the Enforecemnet Directorate against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The two actresses have been questioned multiple times in connection with the probe of an alleged Rs 200 crore extortion racket run by Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

The former landed in a controversy because of her pictures with Sukesh Chandrashekhar as well as details of the alleged gifts worth crores he showered upon her.

Now, it has emerged that Sukesh Chandrashekhar also targetted other Bollywood actresses like Bhumi Pednekar and Sara Ali Khan.

Not just Jacqueline Fernandez & Nora Fatehi, Sukesh Chandrashekhar targetted Bhumi Pednekar & Sara Ali Khan

As per sources, details of the supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate against Sukesh Chandrashekhar have emerged. The investigating agency has shared that Sara Ali Khan and Bhumi Pednekar were questioned over their names emerging in the questioning and investigation of the case against the conman.

The name of Pinky Irani, who allegedly introduced Sukesh Chandrashekhar to Jacqueline Fernandez, has surfaced in this case too. Irani too has been arrested and had been brought face-to-face with Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who has been lodged in the Tihar jail. The Delhi High Court has also issued a notice against Irani last month.

Bhumi Pednekar's statement on alleged Sukesh Chandrashekhar links

Bhumi Pednekar, as per sources, told officials that she was contacted by Pinky Irani. She shared that Irani told her the 'chaiman of the company' was a 'big fan' of Bhumi and wanted to discuss a project and gift her a car.

The Dum Laga Ke Haisha star shared that he first introduced himself as 'Shekhaar' on May 21, 2021 and then called himself 'Suraj'. She clarified through a letter dated January 14, that she had neither received any gifts from Sukesh, nor had met them in person.

Sara Ali Khan's statement on alleged Sukesh Chandrashekhar links

Sara told the officials that someone by the name 'Suraj Reddy' had contacted her through WhatsApp on May 21, 2021. She shared that the man wanted to gift her a car as a 'family gesture' and that 'CEO Irani' too tried to contact her.

The Atrangi Re star shared that she refused the offer of gifts, and finally agreed to accept a box of chocolates. She said that he sent a 'Frank Muller watch' along with the chocolates.