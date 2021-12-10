Sukesh Chandrashekhar's Aide Arrested In Extortion Case, Jacqueline Fernandez Grilled

An aide of alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate amid the ongoing probe into the Rs 200-crore extortion racket. The aide, Pinky Irani, was arrested by the agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). As per officials, she was arrested for allegedly refusing to coordinate with the police in the ongoing investigations.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez continued to be grilled by the agency in the investigation of the case. The actor appeared before the agency on two consecutive days. After being grilled by the agency on Wednesday for 8 hours, the questioning has reportedly not been completed even on Thursday and will continue further.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar case lands Jacqueline Fernandez in trouble

Jacqueline was stopped from leaving the country at the Mumbai airport on Sunday as the ED issued a lookout notice against her and asked her to be a part of the investigation in Delhi.

The actor has been grilled multiple times by the agency till now. She had appeared before the agency in August and then skipped the summons for questioning in October.

At that time, her team had issued a statement, "Jacqueline Fernandez is being called to testify as a witness by the ED. She has duly recorded her statements and in future will also be completely cooperating with the agency in the investigations. Jacqueline also categorically denies alleged slanderous statements made about the relationship with the involved couple,"

She has come under the scanner for allegedly receiving expensive gifts from Chandrashekhar, details of which were mentioned in the charge sheet filed by the ED in the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Saturday. Chandrashekhar is accused of running an extortion racket from the Rohini jail. He has claimed that he gave Jacqueline presents like Persian cats, horses, crockery, jewellery and more.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar case details

Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi is also under the scanner in the case, having been questioned by the agency in October. The charge sheet mentioned that she was the recipient of a luxury car from Chandrashekhar.

Former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh has also alleged being cheated by Chandrashekhar

Sukesh Chandrashekhar allegedly used high-applications to imitate landline numbers of government officials and contacting people to extort money.

Chandrashekhar and his wife, actor Leena Maria Paul have been accused of using hawala networks and shell companies to park the funds' collections through the racket.

(With PTI inputs)