Suman Rao: Traditional Looks Of The Miss World 2019 Second Runner Up To Take Cue From

Suman Rao, a 20 years old CA student from Rajasthan earlier this year won Miss India beauty Pageant 2019 which held on June 15, 2019. The 20-year-old won the title against 30 other contestants from different states of India. Recently, she also represented India in Miss World 2019 which took place in Pattaya, Bangkok and stood as the second runners-up in the competition. Celebrating the young lady, here are some of her best ethnic looks to take inspiration from.

Traditional looks of the Miss World runner up

In the above pictures, Suman Rao is seen in an outfit by Ritu Kumar. She wore a black gown with a round fitted neck. She opted jewellery from Adawna & Sonal's Bijoux and was styled by Sheefa J Gilani. In one of her picture, she is seen holding our national flag in hand and representing India.

The Femina Miss India World 2019 looks ethereal in red. She shared this photo in a saree and wrote, "One of my favourite looks!".

Navratri is a favourite for many including Rao, who dressed up in a beautiful brown coloured outfit with a dupatta of the same colour. She carried dandiya of matching colours as well. With silver jewellery and silver bangles, she looked enchanting.

"Women in sarees are like snowflakes. Unique yet beautiful in their own way," she wrote.

Apart from sarees, Rao carries salwar suits very well. Dressed in a blue suit with a plain dupatta, Rao loves what she wears!

