Sumeet Vyas 'hanging In' As He Completes Day 9 Of Quarantine After Testing COVID Positive

On April 25, 2021, actor Sumeet Vyas took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a pair of self-recorded videos featuring himself. In the video, he can be seen flaunting his intense looks and looking into the camera confidently. Sharing the video, the actor said that he is 'hanging in' as he completes nine days of home quarantine. Sumeet Vyas' COVID positive update was shared on his Insta handle on April 16, 2021.

Sumeet Vyas' Health Update

In the video captured using Instagram's filter, Sumeet can be seen sporting a printed black tee. He looked into the camera as he captured the video. The actor looked dapper even as he flaunted his messy hair. As for the caption, he wrote, "Hanging in... Day 9" with a bicep emoticon.

As soon as the video was up on the internet, many of his fans and followers rushed to drop positive comments. Akarsh Khurana commented, "COVID mein bhi itne handsome? (So handsome even in COVID)". A fan commented, "Take care baba, baba you're still so beautiful", while another one wrote, "Virus can stay for 9 days only. So technically you are free from Covid now. Cheers baba". A netizen commented, "Stay strong" with biceps emoticons. Another one wrote, "@sumeetvyas Great Sir. Get Well Soon" with a bouquet emoticon.

On April 16, 2021, Sumeet informed his fans and followers that he tested positive for COVID-19. He dropped a long note and asked his fans to 'keep safe'. His note read, "Hello. So I've tested positive for COVID-19. I'm taking all the necessary precautions, taking medicines prescribed by my doctors, and putting myself under home quarantine. Although I have very mild to negligible symptoms, but I'd request who's come in contact with me in the last few days to get themselves tested. Stay safe and see you on the other side... Soon".

Many fans and followers dropped red hearts and wished for the speedy recovery of the actor. Several celebrities, too, took the opportunity to drop motivating comments on the post. A fan commented, "U r beautiful baba ! Never mind, get well soon take love". Another one wrote, "Get well soon Baba" with a red heart.

Image Source: Sumeet Vyas' Instagram

