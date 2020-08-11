Sumeet Vyas From 'Permanent Roomnates' Has Collection Of Fun T-shirts, See Photos

Sumeet Vyas is a popular actor who is known for his roles in web series, theatres and recently in the Hindi movies as well. The actor who is married to TV actor Ekta Kaul is known for his TV and movie stint in various projects. Sumeet Vyas is known for web shows like TVF’s Tripling, Permanent Roommates, and for starring opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan in Veere Di Wedding as well. Sumeet Vyas has a religious fan following on his social media profiles since the time of his digital show titled Permanent Roommates. Take a look at the exquisite Tshirt collection of the actor which showcases a glimpse of his natural humour and his real personality.

Sumeet Vyas T-shirts collection

Sumeet Vyas wore a royal blue T-shirt in an Instagram post that she shared dedicating to his pre lockdown hair. He showcased his trimmed hairstyle in a royal blue Tshirt that read "NERD". Sumeet Vyas is often known for his eccentric style and humour that definitely comes through in his dressing choices as well.

Sumeet Vyas wore a Johny Bravo shirt that featured the comic character named Johnny Bravo that aired on Cartoon Network. He captioned the post saying "Can I be your natural selection", which is one of the dialogues of Johnny Bravo from his show.

Sumeet wore a white T-shirt which literally stated to bring tea in one of his Instagram posts. Accepting his dramatic self, Sumeet captioned the post stating that he is indeed a drama queen. This post was from one of the stills of his play while he was performing at the Prithvi theatre in Mumbai.

Sumeet shared a short skit which he made for the 'gram while he was hanging out with his actor friends Manav Kaul and Anand Tiwari. He wore a Tshirt captioned Osaka 6 which is a branded Tshirt logo which was a popular trend at one time.

Actor Sumeet Vyas in his natural way asked his viewers to vote by wearing the Tshirt that advocated the same. He shared his Instagram post along with a quote by Martin Neimöller.

Sumeet Vyas on the work front

Sumeet Vyas's recent video during lockdown had recently become viral. In the video, Sumeet is seen as a corporate office goer who is speaking his mind out about the problems during the lockdown. The video is 4.54-minutes long and it has been titled as "Bartan dho liye". The video is basically a rant by a man who is having a tough time balancing his household chores along with his office work.

Sumeet Vyas was last seen in a horror-comedy web series called Official Bhootiyagiri that airs on MX Player. It featured Sumeet Vyas along with Easha Chopra and Pranay Manchanda in pivotal roles. The first season saw five episodes and overall the series received positive reviews.

Problems of WFH pic.twitter.com/5HWQSdRBUl — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) July 5, 2020

