Sumeet Vyas Shares Videos Of His Playtime With Son Ved After Testing Negative For COVID-19

Sumeet Vyas is among the active film personalities on social media and frequently shares his photos and videos with fans on Instagram. He has been quite upfront about his parenthood and his social media posts often features his infant son Ved. After having tested positive for COVID-19, Sumeet has recently recovered and has been reunited with his family. He has recently posted a few videos of his time with Ved post his recovery. The actor is seen playing with his son, who excitedly reacts as his father runs around the house.

Sumeet Vyas’ playtime with son

Now that Sumeet has been given a green signal to remove himself from isolation and be around his family once again, the actor has decided to spend time with his son, who is less than a year old. After adjusting the camera, Sumeet is seen playing with Ved, as he unexpectedly touches the child’s face and runs away, leaving the kid laughing in excitement. The actor is seen teasing his son a few times, before touching the child’s face and running again. He does that a few more times before finally walking up to his son a planting a kiss on his cheek.

Images courtesy: Sumeet Vyas' Instagram

A couple of weeks back, the actor had announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19. After announcing the news, he said that he was taking all the “necessary” precautions and placing himself under home quarantine. He continued by saying that while he was only displaying mild symptoms, it was advisable for everyone who had come in his contact to get themselves tested as well. He ended his message by telling everyone to stay safe. Just a few days ago, Sumeet had posted a selfie and a couple of pictures of the sunset to announced that he had tested negative for the virus.

Sumeet Vyas had made his debut on television with the popular show Kasamh Se way back in 2006. He has since starred in several films and shows, including Veere Di Wedding, English Vinglish, Made in China and many more. He has also briefly worked as a theatre artist and appeared in a few web series as well.

Promo image courtesy: Sumeet Vyas' Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.