Sumeet Vyas Tests COVID Negative; Says, 'Thank God The Sunset Is Still Where I Left It'

Sumeet Vyas on Thursday took to his Instagram handle to share that he has tested negative for COVID-19. On April 16, Vyas had posted a statement that he had tested positive.

"#negative...End of quarantine. Thank God the sunset is still where I left it. (Mask came down for 3 seconds)," Vyas wrote.

On April 16, 2021, Sumeet informed his fans and followers that he tested positive for COVID-19. He dropped a long note and asked his fans to 'keep safe'. His note read, "Hello. So I've tested positive for COVID-19. I'm taking all the necessary precautions, taking medicines prescribed by my doctors, and putting myself under home quarantine. Although I have very mild to negligible symptoms, but I'd request who's come in contact with me in the last few days to get themselves tested. Stay safe and see you on the other side... Soon".

About Sumeet Vyas' movies and television shows

Sumeet Vyas is most popularly known for his character Mickey in TVF's web series Permanent Roommates. He has also been a part of several other shows including Tripling, Official Chukyagiri, Kasamh Se, Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein among others. He has also featured in a handful of Bollywood movies. Some of his most notable performances are English Vinglish, Parched, Veere Di Wedding, Made in China, and Ribbon.

He was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar web series 1962: The War In the Hills which released this year. He was also seen in Amazon Prime Video's anthology film Unpaused which revolved around the stories of people whose lives have been impacted by the pandemic. Other than being an actor, Sumeet Vyas has also been the co-writer for TVF's Permanent Roommates and Tripling among others.