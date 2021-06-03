Sumeet Vyas Wishes His Son, Ved On His First Birthday, Says "you Mean The World To Me"

Sumeet Vyas' son Ved Vyas turned one year old today on June 3, Thursday. As wishes were pouring in for the little munchkin, Sumeet Vyas took to his Instagram handle and sent birthday love to the former. The actor shared an adorable video, wherein he is seen playing with little Ved. Sharing the video on social media, Sumeet Vyas said, "Happy 1st birthday Ved. You mean the world to me."

Sumeet Vyas' son Ved turns one

As seen in Sumeet Vyas' Instagram Reel video, Ved and Sumeet twinned wearing white outfits. Here, the actor plays with his son as the latter shows his million-dollar smile. Sumeet is seen kissing on Ved's neck, making the latter giggle. Talking about the same, the Permanent Roommates star said, "And I’ll never stop kissing your neck. Even when you’re older and with someone, remember, I told you this."

Fans' reactions

Several celebs and fans commented on Sumeet Vyas' Instagram Reel video. Personalities including Nimrat Kaur, Kubbra Sait commented on the post. While Nimrat wrote, "May God always bless his heart and smile....all the love of the world to your cupcake", the latter added, "You’re 1 already!!! GOD!".

One of the users wrote, "Such a cutie Ved boy is.. Happy birthday.. Balak ko", while another added, "Hahahhaha 'even when you're older and with someone' best!". A fan comment read as "Baba and Baba Jr. Is beautiful". Another fan commented, "Happy Birthday Ved God bless you with lots of Happiness, Good Health & Prosperity". Take a look at some more fans' reactions.

Ved Vyas' mother Ekta Kaul also shared an Instagram post dedicated to the former. As seen in Ekta Kaul's Instagram post, she captured a video with Ved, doing the Arora Runaway challenge. She also penned a short note wishing the little munchkin on his first birthday. Ekta Kaul wrote, "And we are 1". She further added, "One year of sheer bliss, happiness and pure love". "Happy birthday Veda.. I love you.. #oneyearofmotherhood #manymoretogo", Kaul concluded.

IMAGE: SUMEET VYAS' INSTAGRAM

