Sumit Antil Wins Gold: 'Brothers' Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra Hail Paralympic Star

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 is currently underway and Indian athletes have been making the country proud. Sumit Antil on Monday clinched the gold medal in the Men's Javelin throw F64 final event at the Tokyo Paralympics. Antil also set a new world record in Javelin Throw F-64 Final with a 68.08 throw in his second attempt. His first attempt was also a world record, with a 66.95m throw. Several Bollywood celebs lauded the athlete's win, Akshay Kumar and Sidharth Malhotra also took to their respective social media handles and congratulated Antil's win.

Akshay Kumar and Sidharth Malhotra hail Sumit Anil's victory

Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram and shared a picture of Sumit Antil as he congratulated him. As he shared the picture, Akshay wrote, "Yet another Gold for India! Heartiest congratulations #SumitAntil on the record-breaking throw What a

brilliant performance. We are so proud of you. #Paralympics #Tokyo 2020." Sidharth Malhotra also took to his Instagram and hailed Anil's record-breaking win. Malhotra wrote, "It's another Gold for India. Congratulations to Sumit Antil for winning a Gold medal in the F64 Javelin Throw at the #Paralympics."

Sumit Anil earlier at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Italy, created history when he broke the world record in the F64 category en route to winning the Silver medal in the Combined Event. He later broke his own world record in the F64 category at the World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai and clinched a silver medal. Antil lost his left leg below the knee after he was involved in a motorbike accident in 2015.

Team India at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Indian currently has 2 gold, 4 silver and 1 bronze medals under its belt. On Monday, Avani Lekhara became India's first woman to win a Paralympic Gold Medal for 10m Air rifle standing. Bhavina Patel clinched silver at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 on Sunday. Hasmukhbhai Patel lost to China's Zhou Ying by 3-0 in the Women's Singles Class 4 category. Nishad Kumar took home the silver medal for the High Jump T47 Final with a jump of 2.06m, which equals the Asian Record, set by him in 2021.

Discuss Thrower, Yogesh Kathuniya won a silver medal in the men's discus throw F56 event. Devendra Jhajharia became India's most decorated Paralympic player by winning his third medal, a silver at the 2020 Summer Paralympics in Tokyo. Jhajharia is a two-time gold medal winner. Sundar Singh Gurjar clinched bronze for the men's discus throw F56 event. discus thrower Vinod Kumar lost his F52 category bronze medal at the Paralympics here after being found ineligible in the disability classification assessment by the competition panel.

