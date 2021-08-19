'Summering In The City Of Love': Mallika Sherawat Shares Latest Pic From Her Trip To Paris

Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat is currently enjoying her Parisian getaway. The actor has been treating her fans and followers with several postcards from the French capital on her official Instagram handle. On her travel itinerary were the common tourist spots such as the Louvre Museum, Pont des Arts and of course, the Eiffel Tower. Take a look at the highlights of her amazing getaway.

Mallika Sherawat's Parisian getaway

Summering in the city of love Paris💖 pic.twitter.com/QWxjyzzaOD — Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) July 30, 2021

On Friday, Mallika Sherawat took to the photo-sharing site and dropped a picture featuring herself. In the picture, she can be seen posing on a brick road beside the river Seine. The magnificent Eiffel Tower stood tall at a distance, with several boats bobbing the river. Sharing the picture, Mallika wrote, "Summering in the city of love Paris."

The Murder actor posted a picture from a Parisian cafe and a video from a French building with a spiral staircase and huge artwork on the walls. In one picture, the actor can be seen posing next to the love lock bridge. She wrote captions such as, "Weekends in Paris," and "Paris indeed is the most romantic city." While posting pictures from the Louvre Museum, the actor wrote, "Can't wait to see Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa."

As she enjoyed her getaway, Sherawat also visited the Indian Embassy in France. She can be seen posing with the ambassador in the pictures. As for the caption, she wrote, "Thank you @indiainfrance & Mr Ambassador His Excellency Jawed Asraf for a great cultural evening at the embassy residence Jai Hind."

Mallika Sherawat had long been staying in Los Angeles, California. She has rented a large home and shared several pictures and videos from her stay there.

Sherawat has been missing from the big screen for quite a long time now. However, she will next be seen in Rajat Kapoor's RK/RKAY which also features Rajat, Ranvir Shorey and Manu Rishi Chada. She will be seen playing Gulabo in the film.

The actor has appeared in numerous Bollywood films such as Khwahish, Murder, Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Aap Ka Suroor, Welcome, Double Dhamaal. She has featured in Hollywood films such as Hisss. Politics of Love and Jackie Chan's The Myth.

Image Credit: Mallika Sherawat's Instagram