Sumona Chakravarti Claims 'my Modesty Not Insulted' Post FIR Filed Against Ranveer Singh

Actor Ranveer Singh's bold photoshoot for a magazine has triggered a debate all across where people seem to be not pleased with the pictures. The viral nude shoot of Ranveer Singh for a magazine shocked and broke the internet last week leaving all sharing their takes. While in a surprising turn of events where an FIR has been filed against the star for allegedly hurting women’s sentiments, The Kapil Sharma Show star Sumona Chakravarti called out the absurdity of such allegations on social media.

Sumona who has grown as a popular name in the industry is currently on a world tour with the TKSS team. However, apart from sharing the beautiful pictures and videos of the group on social media, the Bade Ache Lagte Hai star commented on the absurd allegations against actor Ranveer Singh and revealed how it never 'insulted her modesty.'

Sumona Chakravarti shares views on FIR against Ranveer Singh

Sumona took to her Instagram story where she reposted an article on the Gully Boy star that stated how the actor's nude photoshoot for PAPER magazine hurt the sentiments of women and insulted their modesty. To note, globally, there are a gazillion instances of international celebs who have been baring it all for various social causes and raising funds, however, the kind of backlash Ranveer received has sent shock waves to the industry stars.

Sumona reshared a post about an FIR against Ranveer Singh for hurting the sentiments of women and wrote, “I am a WOMAN. Neither is my modesty insulted nor my sentiments hurt.”

The FIR against the star was filed after a Mumbai-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) had approached the Chembur police with a complaint against him. Based on it, the police registered the FIR against Singh under various Indian Penal Code Sections like 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and provisions of the Information Technology Act. The viral pictures from the photoshoot which was clicked for Paper magazine showed him nude lying on a rug recreating Burt Reynold's famous photograph.

IMAGE: Instagram/SumonaChakravarti/RanveerSingh