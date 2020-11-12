Sunaina Roshan Reacts On Arnab Goswami's Bail By SC; Calls It A 'great Win'

Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina on Thursday wrote, "More Power to Republic channel" after Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was released from the Taloja jail post his arrest on November 4. He was granted bail by a division bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee. It ruled that the Bombay High Court was in error in rejecting the application for granting him interim bail.

"A great win," Sunaina wrote in the other post and shared a picture of Arnab Goswami on her Instagram feed.

While emerging from the jail, Arnab was granted a thunderous welcome and replied in kind, roaring that his release had been a victory for the people of India and expressing his gratitude to the Apex Court.

ALSO READ | 'This is no longer a story of just a journalist': Smita Prakash reacts to Arnab's release

Arnab Goswami Comes Out Of Taloja Jail

After showing a victory sign from inside his car as he emerged, as the car was surrounded by hundreds of people, news personnel and policemen, Arnab stood through the car's roof and proclaimed that this was the victory of all Indians. He also thanked the Apex Court for its verdict.

Arnab Goswami roared, "This is the victory of the people of India. I am grateful to the Supreme Court. Bharat Mata Ki Jai!"

While granting bail, the SC held that the Bombay High Court was in error in rejecting the application for grant of interim bail. The appellants were told to execute a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and told to cooperate with the investigation and should not interfere with the witnesses. The Raigad Police was directed to ensure the compliance of the order of release of Arnab from Taloja jail forthwith.

'Republic Media Network to launch International Media Project in 17 months': Arnab Goswami

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.