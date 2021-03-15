'Sunday Done Right': Patralekhaa Sweats It Out In The Gym, Shares Pictures

On March 14, actor Patralekhaa gave her fans a sneak peek into her workout routine. She took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures of her doing squats and abs workout in the gym. Sharing the pictures on social media, the CityLights actor wrote, "Sunday done right" as her caption. The pictures saw the actor sporting an all-black look.

Patralekhaa's Sunday workout routine

As seen in Patralekhaa's Instagram post, she wore black yoga pants and a black sports bralette. Pratralekhaa also donned a pair of grey sports shoes with this gym look. Her hair was tied in a messy bun. In the first image, she was seen doing the weight squats, holding two small blue dumbbells.

In the second picture, she was clicked while doing the abs workout. The next picture saw her doing leg raises and finally in the last picture, she shared her selfie after the tough regime. In the third image, you can also spot Patralekhaa wearing two different design socks. You can also see the actor's dog sleeping, while she is working out.

Fans' reactions

Several fans and followers commented on Patralekhaa's photos. Actor Bhumi Pednekar dropped fire emoticons on Patralekhaa's Instagram post. One of the users commented, "You are the fittest n hot actress for now patra", while another commented, "yeah, Sunday Done & you're getting stronger". One of Rajkummar Rao's fan clubs commented on Patralekhaa's photos, "Oh my little cutie gaga in the back". Another fan added, "This is so inspiring". Check out some more fans' reactions below.

On the work front, Patralekhaa was last seen in the mini-series, Forbidden Love. Streaming on OTT platform ZEE5, the romantic series released four episodes. The series stars Ali Fazal, Pooja Sharma, Patralekhaa Paul, Aditya Seal, Harsh Chhaya, Omkar Kapoor and many others.

For her next, Patraklekhaa boats the cast ensemble of an upcoming action film, Where Is My Kannadaka. Helmed by Damini Kanwal Shetty, the film stars Arbaaz Khan, opposite Patralekhaa. However, no release date has been revealed yet by the makers or the cast.

