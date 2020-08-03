Suneil Shetty's Love For Nature And Animals Evident In His Recent Post, See Video

Suniel Shetty has been quite active on social media throughout the lockdown period. He has actively been sharing pictures from his projects or the collection of childhood pictures. Recently, the Dhadkan actor took to his Instagram to share a video which gives fan a glimpse into his world and daily life. Check out his post below.

Suniel Shetty's wonderful world

Suniel Shetty shared a fantastic video that includes some fun activities such as cycling. Along with that, he also showed some swans and roosters in his garden and a beautiful coconut tree, among other things.

Suniel Shetty is wearing a black t-shirt and white shorts in the video. The Hera Pheri actor is also feeding his pets and playing with them. Not just that, but he is also feeding fishes near a small lake. The video ends with fantastic sunset views which could be clicked by the actor himself. The popular song by Louis Armstrong titled What A Wonderful World was also playing in the background throughout the video.

Several Bollywood celebrities took to comment section on the video shared by the actor. Vikraant Singh was among the first to comment and praise Suniel Shetty for this amazing video. The actor replied to him with a few clapping emojis. Muzamil Ibrahim too commented on the video with heart eyes emoji. Suniel Shetty replied to him with folded hands and heart emojis. As the comments continued, several Bollywood celebrities and fans showered the actor with a lot of praise and appreciation. Take a look at the comments posted by some celebrities -

The Mohra actor Suniel Shetty, a few days ago, shared an adorable video of him with his pets. In the clip, the actor is feeding both his dogs and playing with them. He also attempted to make dogs jump to get their treats. From the video, it is clear that Suniel Shetty is fond of dogs. Making a dog pun in this Insta caption, the Gopi Kishan actor wrote, "Staying PAW-SITIVE" [sic].

Upcoming projects

Suniel Shetty was last seen in the Tamil film named Darbar. Helmed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film also featured Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, and Nivetha Thomas in lead roles. The plot of the action drama film revolved around a police officer who sets on a chase to find a dreaded criminal.

As for his upcoming films, Suniel Shetty will be seen in various movies like Randheera, Sher, and Mosagallu. He will also act in Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea and Mumbai Saga. Apart from this, another new project Code Al has also been announced which will reportedly star Suniel Shetty.

