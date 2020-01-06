Sunidhi Chauhan’s Duet With Her Two-year-old Son Tegh Is A Must Watch; Check Out The Video

Considered as one of the most celebrated female singers in India, Sunidhi Chauhan has delivered several chartbusters throughout her illustrious career. Apart from being admired for her mellifluous voice, Sunidhi Chauhan, who is a mother to a two-year-old, is also known for her social media presence. Recently, the ace singer shared a video on her social media handle, to which fans had an unmissable reaction. Here are the details.

Sunidhi Chauhan’s duet with her two-year-old

Recently, Sunidhi Chauhan took to her official Instagram handle to share a video, in which the singer can be seen jamming on a classic Hindi song, Kate Nahi Kat Te from Mr India with her two-year-old son, Tegh. In the video shared, Sunidhi Chauhan and her little munchkin can be seen snuggling each other, while humming to the tunes of the much-popular song. While Sunidhi Chauhan can be seen acing her 'home look' in a meadow green Kurta and Punjabi pyjamas, Tegh can be seen in a cartoon printed tee. Check out the video here:

Celebrities love Tegh!

@SunidhiChauhan5 @Hiteshsonik #Tegh is my new best friend 😊 Love and Best wishes always 🤗 — Shekhar Ravjianii (@ShekharRavjiani) June 8, 2018

I ran around holding his tiny hands, i got to hear my favourite voice sing for him & i sang along while he was staring at us both, he climbed into my lap on his own.. so adorable. What a special feeling to meet my favourite rockstar’s baby. I love you @SunidhiChauhan5 & #Tegh ❤️ pic.twitter.com/D6cp8cOQyX — Aditi Singh Sharma (@ADTSinghSharma) January 13, 2019

Hey dear @SunidhiChauhan5 and bro @Hiteshsonik many congratulations on #Tegh’s birthday.. I can’t even tell you how much fun I had!Thank you so much for the lovely party. God bless.. I’m now waiting for the next year.. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🤗🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/y8lDLUUcMo — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) January 2, 2019

