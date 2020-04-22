Sunidhi Chauhan's Husband Dismisses Separation Rumours While The Singer Says 'no Comments'

Popular Bollywood singer Sunidhi Chauhan’s marriage reportedly appears to have hit rock bottom after eight years. There were speculations about the couple living apart from each other. However, the singer's husband had recently dismissed the rumours. Sunidhi Chauhan, on the other hand, did not comment anything about the situation.

Previously, reports claimed that Sunidhi Chauhan and Hitesh Sonik were living separately and are soon going to part ways. The reports also suggested that it happened after the singer took a break from work and went on a vacation with her husband in Goa.

ALSO READ| Shreya Ghoshal To Sunidhi Chauhan, Singers Who Shot To Fame With TV Reality Shows

While the singer refused to talk about the issue, husband Hitesh Sonik was seen dismissing all the rumours of separation in an interview with a news portal. Reacting about the separation rumours, Hitesh Sonik said that it is not true while the singer said, “No comments”. Hitesh Sonik also added that maybe Sunidhi Chauhan doesn’t want to comment on it because she finds the news too outrageous to even think about it.

ALSO READ| Neha Kakkar Takes On The Trending Pillow Challenge; Tony Kakkar Calls Her 'doll'

Hitesh Sonik further added that the duo is living under the same roof. He also said that he is too busy cleaning the house to even read the news. Sunidhi Chauhan and Hitesh Sonik have divided household chores amid COVID-19 lockdown. He then jokingly added that maybe Sunidhi is not happy with his cleaning which is why the rumours have surfaced.

ALSO READ| Neha Kakkar’s Songs Released In 2020 That Can Be Enjoyed During Lockdown

Sunidhi Chauhan and Hitesh Sonik got married in 2012. The singer earlier got married to director and choreographer Bobby Khan when she was just 18 years old. Sunidhi Chauhan’s first marriage barely lasted a year. Then later she got married to Hitesh Sonik and the couple welcomed their first child in January 2018.

ALSO READ| Fashion Face Off : Neha Kakkar Vs Jennifer Winget - Who Aced The Red Floral Look Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.