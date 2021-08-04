Suniel Shetty Appeals People To Support Flood Victims In Konkan, Says 'our State Needs Us'

Last week, torrential downpours in certain cities of Maharashtra including Chiplun Ratnagiri and more caused havoc to mankind. Chiplun, Khed, and many other towns in Ratnagiri and parts of neighbouring Raigad have been hit hard by torrential rain and consequent floods in recent days, with several rivers in the region spilling above the danger mark. Affected by the tragedy, actor Suniel Shetty decided to extend his helping hand to the needy and requested his fans for the same. He took to his Facebook page and urged people to support those who fell prey to nature’s fury.

Suniel Shetty requests fans to support victims of floods in Konkan

While appealing to people to support the victims of the floods, he wrote, “ Our state needs us. For the past few days, there have been unrepentant rains and unprecedented flooding in Raigad and Ratnagiri in Maharashtra. Landslides are also adding to the troubles. Rescue operations are on, but the locals have lost everything. Homes are submerged under 17 ft of water.”

The actor further wrote that he’s teamed up with the Centre For Transforming India (CFTI) to aid the victims. He wrote, “I have tied up with the social organization that does stellar grassroots relief work. They intend to help people in Maharashtra with our support. The money raised in this fundraiser will go to buying groceries, clothes, foodstuff for those affected. Let’s join hands and help. Every rupee, every dollar matters. Donate NOW. THEY NEED OUR HELP!”

Following the floods, the administration faces huge difficulty in distributing drinking water, food, and medications to the impacted population. A senior official of the NDRF had commented upon the entire situation and said, "Several schools, as well as some private properties, are currently used as shelters as well as primary treatment centres for the injured people. The real challenge is identifying missing people and helping them to trace their relatives."

IMAGE: PTI

