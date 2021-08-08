Suniel Shetty Applauds 'heroes' From Tokyo Olympics, Says 'support Sportsmen At All Times'

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty took to Twitter and urged his fans to support sportspersons through their entire journey, and not only when they bag a medal. The actor tweeted his message as several athletes including Neeraj Chopra and Mirabai Chanu made India proud with their amazing performance at Tokyo Olympics 2020. On Sunday, Shetty tweeted about the "tough and lonely journey" that athletes face until sports stardom. Take a look.

Suniel Shetty urges fans to support athletes during their struggling phase

It’s a tough, lonely journey for our sportspersons until sports-stardom. Then the crowds come home. Let’s pledge to support them in all times. From Rocky beginnings to golden podiums. Salut! The real heroes 🙏 #India #IndiaAtOlympics #UnitedByEmotion pic.twitter.com/0dQw8iIymk — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) August 8, 2021

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Dhadkan star made an appeal to the people to start supporting the sportspersons even before they win a medal. His tweet read, " It’s a tough, lonely journey for our sportspersons until sports-stardom. Then the crowds come home. Let’s pledge to support them in all times. From Rocky beginnings to golden podiums. Salut! The real heroes Folded hands #India #IndiaAtOlympics #UnitedByEmotion [sic]".

Shetty also shared a picture to explain the journey. In the picture, the left side reads "The Support" above a picture of a standalone person, while the other side reads "The Congratulations" above a picture depicting a group of people, a pictorial representation of people showering love after the sportsperson wins. As soon as the post was up on the internet, many of his Twitter fans and followers rushed to agree with him.

Sportsperson Ritu Phogat commented, "Very true" with a praying hands emoticon, while a fan tweeted, "I was waiting for one celebrity to show the mirror and do justice to all the hard-work a sportsperson puts into in India. There are millions who come to congratulate but only a handful who are by your side before the medals. Thank you." Another netizen wrote, "Support them.... They are really a good players....," while one chipped in and agreed with the actor and said, "Very True Sir ... the things are changing slowly . Need to boost talents while in bud.. Nurture them , financial support is also prime as most coming from middle to lower middle class ..then we deserve to congratulate ..the stars.."

Very True Sir ...

the things are changing slowly .

Need to boost talents while in bud.. Nurture them , financial support is also prime as most coming from middle to lower middle class ..then we deserve to congratulate ..the stars.. — Dr Pradeep Sethi डॉ प्रदीप सेठी। (@pradeep_sethi) August 8, 2021

Very true 🙏🏼 — Ritu phogat (@PhogatRitu) August 8, 2021

I was waiting for one celebrity to show the mirror and do justice to all the hard-work a sportsperson puts into in India.



There are millions who come to congratulate but only a handful who are by your side before the medals.



Thank you 🙏 — Chirag Ojha (@ChiragOjha) August 8, 2021

Support them....

They are really a good players.... pic.twitter.com/oSWpLPeJWu — sunny (@BorkarSunny1) August 8, 2021

We're always with them, Anna! ♥️🙏 — Abhishek Hanbar (@abhi_ph17) August 8, 2021

That’s it. Somebody finally said it. — happygolucky! (@sraditya1) August 8, 2021

Suniel Shetty's tweet comes after Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra's Gold medal win at the Olympics games. Victory roars from every corner of the nation were heard for the 23-year-old athlete. Many celebrities such as Prabhas, Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, Sharad Kelkar, Ananya Pandey, Tamannaah Bhatia and many others took to their social media handles to praise the young athlete.

The Indian sportspersons have shown great zeal by bringing home medals at the global sports event. With weightlifter Mirabai Chanu’s Silver win, badminton player PV Sindhu’s Bronze, boxer Lovlina Borgohain’s Bronze, wrestler Ravi Dahiya’s Silver win, men’s hockey team’s Bronze, wrestler Bajrang Punia’s Bronze win and Chopra’s Gold, India bagged seven medals. The Tokyo Olympics 2020 concluded on Sunday.

IMAGE: PTI

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.