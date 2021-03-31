Suniel Shetty Celebrates 21 Years Of 'Hera Pheri' With A Social Media Post; See Picture

March 31, 2021 marks 21 years since the much-loved comedy movie Hera Pheri arrived in theatres. Suniel Shetty, who played one of the key roles in the cult classic, celebrated this occasion with a post on Instagram stories. Scroll down and take a look at the picture he shared and what he has to say.

Suniel Shetty celebrates 21 years of Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri has become a cult favourite over the last 21 years since it first released in theatres back in 2000. The movie revolves around the lives of three men who are sharing a house, namely Shyam, Raju and Baburao. Suniel Shetty celebrated the milestone on Wednesday and shared a collage from a particular scene that features all three of them, in colour and black & white. The picture has the text "21 years and counting…" atop it and Shetty added in the caption, “21 Years of Hera Pheri”. Take a look at his Instagram story, here.

The movie was directed by Priyadarshan and starred, Suniel Shetty along with Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Gulshan Grover, Om Puri, Mukesh Khanna and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. It was a remake of the 1989 Malayalam film Ramji Rao Speaking which was inspired by the 1971 TV movie See The Man Run. The movie was produced by A. G. Nadiadwala under the banner of AG Films and was also followed by a sequel titled Phir Hera Pheri which released in 2006. Since then, there have been multiple talks about a third film in the franchise but the wait continues.

Suniel Shetty on the work front

Suniel Shetty was recently seen in the John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer Mumbai Saga which released in theatres on March 19, 2021. The actor played the role of Sada Anna, in the Sanjay Gupta directed movie. Along with this, he was also seen in the Telugu movie Mosagallu and played the role of Police officer Ajeeth Kumar Bhatia in Jeffrey Gee Chin directorial. The Kajal Aggarwal and Vishnu Manchu starrer also released on March 19.

Suniel will next be seen in the period war epic, Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea starring Mohanlal in the lead role and directed by Priyadarshan. The movie recently won three National Film Awards for Best Special Effects, Best Costume Design and Best Feature Film. Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea is slated to release on May 13, 2021.

Promo Image: Suniel Shetty's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.