Suniel Shetty Confirms Athiya-KL Rahul's Wedding; 'Kal Lekar Aata Hu Mai Bachcho Ko'

Amid all the buzz about Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's hush-hush wedding, the actress' father and actor Suniel Shetty confirmed the news. The veteran actor was recently spotted outside his Khandala mansion and confirmed the couple getting married on January 23.

The 'Phir Hera Pheri' actor, who was snapped outside the wedding venue, greeted the shutterbugs. While interacting with the paps, he said, "Arey, aa rahe hai. Kal le kar aata hun main unko... baccho (Athiya and KL Rahul) ko (We will come. Tomorrow, I'll bring Athiya and KL Rahul)".

He also thanked the paps for showering their love and blessings on the couple. When paps congratulated him, he thanked them. In the video, the actor can be seen wearing a blue kurta teamed up with white pants.

Check out the video:

Video of 'wedding mandap' that went viral

Athiya and KL Rahul's pre-wedding festivities reportedly began yesterday (January 21). A glimpse of their wedding venue went viral on social media. In the video, a beautiful wedding mandap was decked up with flowers and lights. The video also showed a wide view of the actor's sprawling farmhouse.

A few days ago, a video of KL Rahul's house decked up with lights also went viral on the Internet. It also showed several workers at KL Rahul's house, where 'wedding preparations' seem to be 'in full swing'.

After dating for almost three years, the couple decided to take their relationship a step ahead.

The couple will exchange wedding vows on January 23 in an intimate ceremony with their close friends and family members in attendance.