Suniel Shetty Dances With Daughter Athiya Shetty In Unseen Pic From Her Sangeet Ceremony

Suniel Shetty shared a picture from his daughter Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's sangeet ceremony on his Instagram handle on Monday, January 30. The actor also shared a heartfelt note with the post. Suniel wrote, "You had me wrapped around your finger since the day you were born and now you have me dancing to your tunes… love you my baby … stay blessed always @athiyashetty."

In the picture, Suniel can be seen sporting a white kurta-pajama, while his daughter Athiya can be seen dressed in a chikankari lehenga ensemble that included a shirt, a long skirt, and a dupatta. The father-daughter duo could be seen dancing at the wedding venue with other guests. They all were caught in a candid post as they got captured by the camera.

Check out the post here:

Athiya and KL Rahul announced their marriage

Cricketer KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty tied the knot at Suniel's farmhouse in Khandala on January 23. A small group of their closest friends and family members attended the wedding. Suniel has previously disclosed that the couple's wedding reception would take place following the IPL season most likely in Mumbai.

The newlyweds announced their wedding in a joined post and wrote, "In your light, I learn how to love...' Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

Check out their wedding post here:

Athiya-KL Rahul's relationship

Athiya and KL Rahul reportedly met through a mutual friend and started dating in 2019. The couple wished each other on their birthdays on Instagram, which sparked dating rumours among fans.

The couple made their relationship 'Instagram official' on Athiya's birthday in 2021. In his birthday post for Athiya, KL Rahul addressed her as 'My heart'.