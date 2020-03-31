Suniel Shetty Decides To Take Charge Of The Kitchen But His 'boss Lady' Still Rules

As the deadly pandemic Coronavirus continues to spread across the world, countries are taking several measures to contain the spread of the virus. While the ratio of suspected people increases day by day, the Government has been constantly asking people to stay indoors and therefore Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to implement a complete lockdown of 21-days in the country. The celebrity fraternity too is leaving no stone unturned to abide by the rules of this lockdown. Recently, Suniel Shetty gave a glimpse of how he is abiding by the rules of his big lady of the house.

In this video surfacing online, Suniel Shetty is seen taking the charge of the kitchen with his house help. While his wife, Mana Shetty instructs him on how to cook. The video starts with Mana Shetty guiding her house help to what spices should be given to Suniel Shetty for cooking.

While instructing, she is interrupted by her husband who argues with her regarding what spices should be used. Later in the video, Suniel Shetty is seen having fun with his dog while he says that it would eat while he cooks. He then goes to his dog and cuddles with him.

Suniel Shetty has been quite active on his social media during his self-quarantine. The actor is seen sharing pictures and videos so as to spread awareness regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor recently urged his fans to donate for the needy and help them during these tough situations. He also shared a poster through which he spread awareness about how this pandemic has been affecting poor people.

