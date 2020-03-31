The Debate
The Debate
Suniel Shetty Decides To Take Charge Of The Kitchen But His 'boss Lady' Still Rules

Bollywood News

Suniel Shetty has been actively urging his fans to help people in all possible ways. Recently, he gave a glimpse of how he is spending his quarantine.

Written By Aditi Sharma | Mumbai |
Suniel Shetty

As the deadly pandemic Coronavirus continues to spread across the world, countries are taking several measures to contain the spread of the virus. While the ratio of suspected people increases day by day, the Government has been constantly asking people to stay indoors and therefore Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to implement a complete lockdown of 21-days in the country. The celebrity fraternity too is leaving no stone unturned to abide by the rules of this lockdown. Recently, Suniel Shetty gave a glimpse of how he is abiding by the rules of his big lady of the house.

In this video surfacing online, Suniel Shetty is seen taking the charge of the kitchen with his house help. While his wife, Mana Shetty instructs him on how to cook. The video starts with Mana Shetty guiding her house help to what spices should be given to Suniel Shetty for cooking.

While instructing, she is interrupted by her husband who argues with her regarding what spices should be used. Later in the video, Suniel Shetty is seen having fun with his dog while he says that it would eat while he cooks. He then goes to his dog and cuddles with him.

Also Read| Suniel Shetty's look as Chandroth Panicker from 'Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham' out

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Suniel Shetty has been quite active on his social media during his self-quarantine. The actor is seen sharing pictures and videos so as to spread awareness regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor recently urged his fans to donate for the needy and help them during these tough situations. He also shared a poster through which he spread awareness about how this pandemic has been affecting poor people. 

Also Read| Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty feature in a viral Jaani Dushman & Avengers mash-up meme

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty) on

Also Read| Akshay Kumar's quirky photos with Ranveer Singh, Suniel Shetty and Taapsee Pannu; see here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty) on

Also Read| Suniel Shetty acknowledges Kevin Pietersen's Hindi tweet on fighting coronavirus

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
