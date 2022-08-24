Suniel Shetty Discloses Athiya & KL Rahul's Wedding Plans; 'It Will Happen As Soon As...'

Ever since actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul went public about their relationship on social media, there have been speculation about the marriage plans of the two. Starting from accompanying each other on tours to their vacation pictures, everything has added to the buzz about their wedding plans.

Now, much to the surprise of the fans, Athiya's father and actor Suniel Shetty spilled the beans about their wedding and revealed how KL Rahul has a jam-packed schedule with multiple tours and there is hardly any free time to get married.

During the Dhadhkan star's recent interaction with Instant Bollywood, the actor addressed the wedding plans and revealed that he has completely left the decision to the kids and the nuptials shall take place when the 'kids decide' and they take a break from their professional commitments.

Suniel Shetty talks about daughter Athiya Shetty's wedding with KL Rahul

Elucidating about the same, Suniel said, "I think jaise hi bachhe decide karenge (it will happen as soon as the kids decide). Rahul ke schedules hai. Abhi Asia Cup hai, World Cup hai, South African tour hai, Australia tour hai. Jab bachho ko break milega tab shaadi hogi. Ek din me shaadi nahi ho sakti na? (Rahul has busy schedules, Asia Cup, World Cup, South African tour, and Australia tour. The wedding will happen only when the kids get a break. It can't happen in a day, no)?"

Further, the 61-year old actor confessed that as a father he too wants his daughter to get married and settle down, however, due to the jam-packed schedule of KL Rahul, things are a bit difficult to chalk out. Shetty added that with just one or two days' break in between his tours, they cannot decide upon the wedding date.

Leaving fans on their toes again while building the excitement, the actor said, "Abhi papa chahte hain ki ladki hai toh shaadi ho jaaye, lekin ek baar Rahul ko break mil jaye, bachhe decide karein kab, kyunki... Aap calendar dekhoge toh darr jaoge. Ek din ka do din ka gap hai, aur do din mein shaad nahi ho sakti na. Toh yahi hai, jab waqt milega toh planning jarur hogi (Now papa wants that she is a girl and should get married, but Rahul needs to get a break, the kids will decide when that can happen, because you will be scared if you see Rahul's calendar, there's only 1-2 day break, a wedding cannot happen in a such short time. The wedding will be planned when there's time)."

Suneil and KL Rahul share a good rapport and the actor has often expressed his fondness for the cricketer. During his appearance on Gaurav Kapur's show Breakfast with Champions, the cricketer said, "He's (Suniel Shetty) not just a fan. He understands the game really well. He is borderline obsessed."

IMAGE: Instagram/athiyashetty/Suniel.Shetty