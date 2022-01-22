Suniel Shetty Dismisses Reports About KL Rahul And Athiya Shetty's Wedding In 2022

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has not taken lightly to a report that claimed that both of his children- Athiya Shetty and Ahan Shetty were planning to get married to their respective partners this year. The actor, on Friday, took to his verified Twitter handle and dismissed such rumours by slamming a report. He said that such reportage 'dents the credibility of journalism'.

On Friday, several reports claimed that Athiya Shetty is all set to tie the knot with her cricketer boyfriend KL Rahul this year. Several others speculated Athiya's brother Ahan Shetty is also apparently planning to get hitched with his girlfriend Tania Shroff this year. Reacting to one particular report about 'double weddings in the family', Suniel wrote, "Unsure whether to be pained or amused. Can’t understand the need to ‘scoop’ before verifying any facts at all. This type of irresponsible reportage is what dents the credibility of journalism."

Earlier, Ahan's spokesperson had also refuted rumours of his wedding. The spokesperson told Pinkvilla that the reports are 'purely rumours' and that the actor is currently prepping up for his upcoming film. He added that an official announcement regarding his new project will soon be made.

Unlike his sister, Ahan Shetty has been quite open about his relationship with Tania Shroff. The pair have been together for almost a decade now. In March last year, on Tania's birthday, Ahan even called her 'favourite person to do everything with'.

On the other hand, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding have been rumoured for the past few days. The pair is rumoured to be in a relationship for some time. Athiya even accompanied Rahul to his latest tour with the Indian cricket team to England. However, there is no official confirmation of their relationship.

Meanwhile, Ahan Shetty made his Bollywood debut in the month of December last year with Tadap. Ahan starred alongside Tara Sutaria in the romantic action drama Tadap, which revolved around Ishana and Ramisa's intense love story. Helmed by Milan Luthria, the film came as the official Hindi remake of the 2018 Telugu film RX 100. It came out in theatres earlier this month on December 3, 2021.

Image: PTI/Instagram/@athiyashetty