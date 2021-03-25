Suniel Shetty Drops BTS Video From Latest Photoshoot; Fans Go Gaga Over His Stylish Look

On March 25, 2021, Suniel Shetty treated his fans with a behind-the-scenes video from his latest photoshoot. The Dhadkan actor was recently seen in an action-crime drama, Mumbai Saga alongside actor John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Anjana Sukhani, Mahesh Manjrekar and others. The stylish actor has recently dropped a snippet from his latest photoshoot. Check out Suniel Shetty’s Instagram post here.

Suniel Shetty drops BTS video from latest photoshoot

In the video, Suniel can be seen donning a brown coloured full-sleeved t-shirt which he paired with white trousers. He wore a pair of white shoes to complete his look. In the BTS video, Suniel sported a sleek ponytail that enhanced his rugged features. He can be seen wearing earphones and headphones while surfing something on his cellphone. As for the caption, the 59-year-old actor simply penned, “Behind the scenes in between the shots @gmmodular @munnasphotography @aalimhakim @beardstory_official”.

As soon as the BTS video was up on the internet, many fans rushed to compliment him as they could not stop gushing over the actor’s evergreen looks. One fan wrote, “Hard boss” with a pair of fire emoticons. A user simply called him, “Fabulous” and dropped fire emojis. Another user wrote, “Nice video Sir super” with several heart-eyed face emoticons.

Suniel Shetty's Latest Instagram Post

Recently, Suniel dropped yet another BTS video featuring himself. In the video, he can be seen entering the venue of his latest photoshoot. He can be seen sporting a simple white shirt and a pair of sunglasses. His long hair is pulled back in a sleek ponytail, which enhanced his features. Suniel flaunted his intense looks while getting clicked by the photographer Munna S. The actor captioned the video as, “BTS” and further gave credits to the photographer and the celebrity stylist, Aalim Hakim.

The post attracted many positive comments. Several celebs also complimented Suniel Shetty's style in the video. Shabbir Boxwala commented, “You’re like wine, getting better with age”, with a laughing face emoji. Apoorva Lakhia called him a ‘Rockstarrrrrr”, while several others simply dropped fire emoticons.

Suniel Shetty's upcoming movie is the Malayalam flick, Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea. The film also features Mohanlal, Arjun Sarja, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Mukesh, Siddique, and Nedumudi Venu in pivotal roles. The movie recently won two National Film Awards for Best Feature Film and Best Special Effects.

Promo Image Source: Suniel Shetty Instagram

