Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul have been dating for many years now, with reports of their wedding also surfacing from time to time. While the couple never shies to shower love on each other via social media, they've never publicly spoken about their relationship. Athiya's father and actor Suniel Shetty recently shared an update on the couple's marriage at an event, mentioning it will happen soon.

Suniel Shetty gives update on daughter Athiya Shetty's marriage to KL Rahul

At the launch event of Suniel's crime thriller series Dharavi Bank, the actor was asked about the star couple's nuptials. According to Pinkvilla, he mentioned, "Jaldi hogi (it will happen soon)."

This isn't the first time Suniel Shetty has opened up about her daughter's marriage plans. While attending an event earlier this year, the Hera Pheri star said that Athiya always has his blessings whenever she decides to get married, stressing that he 'loves' KL Rahul.

According to PTI, he mentioned, "She is a daughter, she will get married sometime. I'd want my son also to get married. The sooner the better! But it's their choice. As far as Rahul is concerned, I love the boy. It's for them to decide what they want to do, because times have changed. I'd like them to take the decision. My blessings are always there."

Athiya also celebrated her 30th birthday recently and got a special shoutout from Rahul. The cricketer shared a series of the couple's adorable photos on Instagram and wrote, "Happy birthday to my clown (he used clown face emoji) you make everything better."

On the work front, Suniel Shetty's debut web series Dharavi Bank recently premiered on November 19. It is directed by Samit Kakkad and also stars Vivek Oberoi in a pivotal role.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SUNIEL.SHETTY/ @KLRAHUL)