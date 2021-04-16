Suniel Shetty Feels 'blessed' As His Hindi Film Characters Come To Life Via Fan Art; Watch

After boasting about his "addiction" to the sport of cricket, Suniel Shetty recently shared a video of fan art dedicated to his illustrious journey as an actor in Bollywood. On Thursday, the Mumbai Saga actor expressed "feeling blessed" after being impressed by a fan's talent, who depicted several film characters of Suniel's over the years through his art in a unique way. Soon after Suniel's "Fan Friday" video surfaced on social media, it was quick to go viral and was lavished with heaps of praise from several celebrities including Hardik Pandya, Rahul Dev, Jay Bhanushali and Bhakhtyar Irani to name a few.

Fan pays tribute to Suniel Shetty's movies and his characters through art

After marking his debut in the Hindi film industry back in 1992 with Deepak Anand's Balwaan, actor Suniel Shetty continues to entertain the masses to date and enjoys an illustrious career spanning almost three decades. Throughout his 30-year-old acting career, the 59-year-old has given some exemplary performances in blockbuster films such as Dilwale, Border, Hera Pheri, Refugee, Dhadkan and Main Hoon Na to name a few. Thus, to pay an ode to Suniel's work and contribution to Indian cinema, a fan decided to give ardent fans of the actor a stroll down memory lane by recreating his looks from various Bollywood films with his drawing skills.

After coming across the fan art video on social media, Suniel shared the video on his official Instagram handle and it instantly went viral. Along with posting the video, he also penned a sweet note for the fan to thank him and expressed that such fans help actors keep going. The caption of Suniel Shetty's latest IG post read: "Fan Friday - 02, I consider myself really blessed to have fans who are so immensely talented. This is a look into my film journey, in a way I would have never imagined. Thank you @imsanugm for this beautiful work. Fans like you are the ones who keep actors like us going." He also added, "If you want to share your skills with me, send an email to fanfriday21@gmail.com and it's a promise, I will reach out to you."

