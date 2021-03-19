Suniel Shetty Flaunts His 'Anna' Avatar From 'Mumbai Saga' Ahead Of Film's Release

On March 18, 2021, Suniel Shetty took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a pair of pictures featuring himself. In the pictures, he can be seen flaunting his ‘Anna’ avatar from his upcoming action-crime film, Mumbai Saga. One can see him donning an all-black outfit and wearing an intense look while posing for the camera. Sharing the pictures, he asked his fans to watch the film in theatres tomorrow.

In the pictures, Suniel can be seen wearing a black kurta which he paired with black lungi with white borders. He added a neckpiece of Rudraksha and wore a pair of black sunglasses. He also added a silver watch and applied a black tikka which complimented his looks. As for the caption, he penned, “Sada Anna hopes to see you in the theatres tomorrow! 19th March 2021 ‘#mumbaisaga’” with a praising hands emoticon.

As soon as the pictures were up on the internet, many of his fans were quick enough to like them and drop positive comments addressing Suniel Shetty's nickname. Harjinder Kukreja commented, “Very nice. God bless you” with several clapping hands emoticons. A fan commented, “Handsome look sir” with several OK gesture emoticons. Another one wrote, “Super anna” with several fire emoticons. A netizen commented, “fantastic Anna”, while another one wrote, “The man's ageing like fine wine” with a wine glass emoticon.

Helmed by Sanjay Gupta, Mumbai Saga is one of the much-awaited Suniel Shetty's movies. It hits the theatres on March 19, 2021. Alongside Suniel, the film also features John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Anjana Sukhani, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar, Samir Soni, Amole Gupte and Gulshan Grover in the essential roles. The film is set in the years of 80s and 90s, which displays the changing faces of the people of Mumbai city. Suniel Shetty can be seen playing Murali Shankar in the film.

Originally, the film was scheduled to release in the month of March in 2020. It was delayed owing to COVID-19 and its subsequent lockdown. The music score has been taken care of by the rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and Payal Dev. Yo-Yo Honey Singh also penned the lyrics of the song along with Hommie Dilliwala.

A peek into Suniel Shetty's photos

Image Source: Suniel Shetty's Instagram

