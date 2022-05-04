Suniel Shetty Has Begun Preparations For Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul's Wedding? Deets Inside

After Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's grand nuptials, wedding bells are now ringing for the much-loved pair Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, as per reports. Their mushy social media posts and frequent outings sparked their relationship rumours, leaving the B-town gossiping about what is brewing between the duo.

After a whirlwind romance for about three years, Athiya and Rahul are reportedly all set to take their relationship a step further. Reports of the duo tying knot this year are currently doing rounds on social media. Ever since the couple's wedding news surfaced online, fans are eagerly waiting for the season's next grand wedding. If reports are to be believed, the two celebrities will have a winter wedding and Athiya's father Suniel Shetty has already started the preparations for his daughter's big day.

Suniel Shetty begins prep for Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding

Suniel Shetty, who is a doting father to two of his kids Athiya and Ahan Shetty has already started getting things ready for his daughter's big day. According to the reports of Bollywoodlife, a close source of the family revealed to the portal that Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul will tie the knot in December and Suniel Shetty has already commenced the preparations for the same. The source said-

"Suniel Shetty is damn emotional about daughter Athiya's wedding. It is the first wedding in the Shetty family after a long time and he wants everything to be just perfect like every father. He has already begun preparations for the winter wedding that's in December. Suniel Shetty has booked the best of hotels, caterers and designers for his daughter's wedding."

Further speaking about how Suniel Shetty is extremely happy with Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tying the knot, the source added-

"Suniel is very happy with Athiya's choice. KL Rahul is the perfect fit in the Shetty family and they couldn't be happier to have him. The wedding will be one grand affair. Mostly, the wedding will take place at a 5-star hotel in Juhu, Mumbai. Everyone from the industry will be invited. Not only from Bollywood but even cricketers who are extremely close to KL Rahul will be present to give their blessings to the couple."

For the unversed, reportedly the two will seal the deal in a winter wedding as per South Indian traditions. However, the couple have neither denied nor confirmed the wedding rumour.