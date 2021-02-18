Suniel Shetty Looks Dapper In His Salt And Pepper Avatar As He Shares A BTS Selfie

Suniel Shetty recently posted a radiant photo of himself in a salt and pepper avatar that he managed to capture in between one of his shoots. Many of his fans along with some of the popular celebrity artists complimented him over his snazzy and classy look. One of his co-actors, Mahima Chaudhary, also complimented Suniel Shetty for his rocking avatar. Have a look at Suniel Shetty’s Instagram and see how numerous fans and celebrities reacted to it.

Suniel Shetty's BTS mirror selfie

Actor Suniel Shetty recently took to his Instagram handle and shared this stylish salt and pepper look of himself in a mirror selfie. In the photo, Suniel Shetty can be seen standing in front of the mirror and clicking his selfie wearing a snazzy black coloured two-piece suit with a wine coloured shirt. The photo also depicted a scene with people moving around the sets. In the caption, Suniel Shetty added how it was a behind-the-scenes look of him while shooting for a modular kitchen commercial and further added the names of the photographer along with his hair and makeup artist.

Suniel Shetty received tons of love and affection on his latest Instagram post from all his fans. Many of them took to Suniel Shetty‘s Instagram and stated how cool he looked in his photo and added several fire symbols in the comments. Many of the fans even added how much they loved him and mentioned how handsome he looked in his latest post. Some of the fans even added how he was looking superb in black while others added hearts and heart-eyed emojis to express their amazement.

There were a number of celebrity artists who also took to Suniel Shetty’s photos and shared cute compliments for him. Actor Mahima Chaudhary stated in the comments area how he was rocking it in his latest photo. She further added a thumbs up and bicep symbol along with a smiling emoji with hearts. Some of the other celebrities shared in the comments how he looked ‘dapper’ in his Instagram post. Have a look at Suniel Shetty’s Instagram and see how his friends and fans praised his dapper look.

