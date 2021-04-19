Suniel Shetty On Athiya & KL Rahul's Pics To Bhumi Tests COVID Negative: Read Latest News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From Suniel Shetty commenting on daughter Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s pictures to Bhumi Pednekar testing COVID-19 negative, many events made headlines on April 19, 2021. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap for the day.

Here are the latest entertainment news of the day

Suniel Shetty comments on Athiya and KL Rahul’s photos

Athiya Shetty shared a series of goofy mirror selfies with her rumoured beau KL Rahul on Instagram on the occasion of his birthday. In the caption of the pictures, Athiya wrote, “grateful for you, happy birthday”. Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty also dropped a comment on the post by writing, “Truly”, followed by a heart emoticon.

Bhumi Pednekar tests COVID negative

Bhumi took to her Instagram to inform her fans and followers that she tested negative for the novel coronavirus. She shared a picture of her resting on a pillow. In the caption of the pits, she wrote, “Am negative but positive about life”.

Vidyut Jammwal's production house

Vidyut Jammwal took to his Instagram to announce that he has launched his production house called Action Hero Films. He also informed that Abbas Sayyed will be co-producing films with him under this banner. The production house was launched on the occasion of Vidyut's 10 years in the industry.

Urvashi Rautela pays tribute to the late actor Vivekh

Urvashi Rautela paid tribute to the late actor Vivekh. She shared a series of pictures and videos of them rehearsing lines from Urvashi’s debut Tamil movie. In the caption of the post, she wrote, “I will miss you forever my Padma Shri @actorvivekh sir. My experience of working with a legend like you in my debut tamil film is unforgettable. I’m so shocked by the loss. You cared for me & cared for the world. Your comic timing & dialogues”.

Kiara Advani in Anniyan remake

Kiara Advani has been roped in to play the female lead in the Hindi remake of the Tamil psychological thriller film Anniyan. She signed the deal to get onboard the film last week. The film is directed by Shankar and produced by Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios. Ranveer Singh will play the male protagonist.

Image courtesy- @rahulkl and @bhumipednekar Instagram

