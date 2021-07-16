Suniel Shetty On KL Rahul And Daughter Athiya: 'They Are A Good-looking Couple, Na'

Actress Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul have been making headlines around their rumoured relationship and the duo is currently touring England. Recently, the actress' father and superstar Suniel Shetty in an exclusive interview, spoke at length about the two and also hinted that they are in England together. The actor-cricketer duo is often seen sharing photos with similar backdrops and love-filled comments on each other's social media handle, grabbing eyeballs.

As per recent reports, KL Rahul had also named Athiya as his 'partner' in the official documents submitted to the logistics department of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and conveyed the same to them. Their relationship rumours were further fueled when Suneil Shetty uploaded a video of Rahul and his son, Ahan Shetty jogging together. The video was captioned "MY LOVE MY STRENGTH 🖤!! @ahan.shetty @rahulkl".

More bytes from Suneil Shetty's take on the rumoured lovebirds

In an exclusive interview with ETimes, Suniel spilled beans about whether his daughter is accompanying the cricketer in England. Reacting to the rumours, the actor said that the actor is in England with her brother as the siblings have gone on a vacation. He also said that the rumoured couple 'look brilliant together.'.

Recently when the Indian cricketer shared dapper photos with Ahan on his social media handle, Suneil reacted to it calling Ahan and Rahul his "strength. He further mentioned that he admired the cricketer on the professional front. Athiya and Rahul recently came together for collaboration for an eyewear brand. The two recently shared pictures from the campaign shoot that went viral. Talking about their professional projects, Shetty further mentioned 'they are a good looking couple, na?' adding that they look good together from the brand's perspective in the advertisement.

Rahul is currently in England with Team India for the five-match Test series against England starting in August. He is accompanied by Athiya and the latter recently shared pictures of them on her Instagram story where the couple was seen posing in front of a mirror. On the work front, Athiya was last seen in romance/comedy-drama Motichoor Chaknachoor in 2019 opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She’ll also be starring in footballer Afshan Ashiq’s biopic Hope Solo where she will be seen playing the lead role.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.