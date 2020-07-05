Suniel Shetty Partners With A Nutraceutical And Wellness Brand

Bollywood actor and fitness enthusiast Suniel Shetty who is known to impress fans with his enthralling performance, join the mission of atmanirbhar with a homegrown brand. The actor has joined hands with a trustworthy icon and a wellness brand called BodyFirst – MADE FOR MORE with the aim to go vocal for local partners. The actor has decided to lead the country towards wellness in association with the brand.

Suniel Shetty's oath towards boosting immunity of the people

With the country fighting a battle with the ongoing global pandemic, the actor revealed that looking at the current scenario, people need to boost their immune system. Adopting a healthy lifestyle with the correct eating habits coupled with the right supplementation is the need of the hour. “With this initiative, we aim to make India nutritionally efficient with a product range that is formulated with clinically studied and researched ingredients - and that addresses the needs of every member in a family,” the actor said in a statement.

BodyFirst is set to cater to the nutritional needs of senior citizens, children, women, students, corporate professionals, sports enthusiasts, hobby seekers. BodyFirst brings nutraceutical and AYUSH products like Plant Protein that can be added to everyday meals, the globally renowned and indigenous KSM66 Ashwagandha that helps manage stress, super-antioxidant natural Astaxanthin that enhances immunity, clinically researched, natural, and vegan Flaxseed Oil (Megashine-O) and Fenugreek fiber (Fenulike) for general wellbeing, My Crunch protein bar for healthy snacking, Probiotics for gut health and Whey Protein for various age groups. The aim of the company is to add an array of products in the coming months so that they can serve the people with good and nutritious items.

